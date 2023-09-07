NPCI launches new payment options on UPI

The NPCI has launched a slew of new payment options on popular payment platforms UPI, including conversational transactions. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the launch of the products by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) at the ongoing Global Fintech Festival in Mumbai yesterday. The latest offerings are aimed at creating an inclusive, resilient, and sustainable digital payments ecosystem and will help UPI achieve the target of 100 billion transactions per month. NPCI said it has partnered with AI4Bharat at IIT Madras, to co-develop Hindi and English payment language models.