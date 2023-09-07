8 Stocks including SAIL, BHEL, Manappuram Finance ban for trade under F&O on September 7

BIZ DESK

A total of eight stocks including SAIL, BHEL Manappuram have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, September 7, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Manappuram Finance, BHEL, India Cements, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, Balrampur Chini Mills Limited, and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the eight stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Thursday. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.