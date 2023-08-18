इंडियन आवाज़     18 Aug 2023 11:59:48      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Now biometric verification of mobile SIM card dealers mandatory; bulk connection mechanisms discontinues

Leave a comment
Published On: By

52 lakh fraudulent connections have been detected and deactivated and 67 thousand SIM card dealers have been blacklisted

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi

The government has decided to make biometric verification of mobile SIM card dealers mandatory and discontinued the bulk connection mechanism.

Briefing the media in New Delhi , Communication Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, registration will also be compulsory for all point-of-sale dealers. He said, the steps have been taken to check the practice of cyber frauds, fraudulent calls and protect the users.

Talking about the Sanchar Sathi Portal, the Minister informed that 52 lakh fraudulent connections have been detected and deactivated and 67 thousand SIM card dealers have been blacklisted. Mr. Vaishnaw said, 300 FIR have been lodged. He said, 66 thousand whatsapp accounts and eight lakh payment wallet accounts have been blocked.

According to the new initiative, if a Point of Sale indulges in any illegal activities, it will be terminated and blacklisted for a period of 03 years. To prevent misuse of printed Aadhaar, the demographic details will mandatorily be captured by scanning QR code of printed Aadhaar.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

میوات میں جلائی اور توڑی گئی مسجدوں کی مرمت کا کام شروع

مولانا ارشد مدنی کی ہدایت پر متاثرہ علاقوں میں بڑے پیمانے پر ...

صدرجمہوریہ ہند دروپدی مرمو کا، 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر قوم کے نام خطاب

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ملک کے 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر آ ...

جمعیۃ علماء کے وفد کا میوات کے تمام متاثرہ علاقوں کا دورہ

پولیس انتظامیہ کے جانب دارانہ رویہ کی وجہ سے بے قصوروں کی گرف ...

MARQUEE

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Govt blocks 66000 ‘fraudulent’ whatsapp and 8 lakh payment wallet accounts

Staff Reporter The Government of India has blocked 66 thousand whatsapp accounts and eight lakh payment wal ...

Lander module of Chandrayaan-3 successfully separates from propulsion module

AMN ISRO successfully separated Chandrayaan-3's lander module from the spacecraft's propulsion module toda ...

@Powered By: Logicsart