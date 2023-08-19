इंडियन आवाज़     19 Aug 2023 09:31:17      انڈین آواز
Jan Dhan accounts crosses 50 crore mark, with 56 percent of them belonging to women

Published On:

AMN

The total number of Jan Dhan accounts has crossed the 50 crore mark. The Finance Ministry said, out of these accounts 56 percent of accounts belong to women and 67 percent of accounts have been opened in Rural and Semi-urban areas. The deposits in these accounts are more than two lakh crore rupees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness over the significant milestone in Jan Dhan Accounts as it has crossed the 50 crore mark. In a social media post, Mr Modi also expressed his delight at women holding more than half of these accounts at 56 per cent. He said, with 67 per cent of accounts opened in rural and semi-urban areas, the Government is also ensuring that the benefits of financial inclusion reach every corner of our nation. 

The Ministry said, about 34 crore RuPay cards have been issued in these accounts free of cost. The average balance in Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana accounts is over four thousand rupees and more than five crore 50 lakh Jan Dhan accounts are receiving Direct Benefit Transfer benefits.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana was launched in 2014 with the aim to provide universal access to banking facilities to people across the country

