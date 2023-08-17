इंडियन आवाज़     17 Aug 2023 12:58:04      انڈین آواز
SBI plans to open 300 branches across India in current FY

AMN / WEB DESK

State Bank of India is planning to open 300 new branches across the country in the current financial year. The SBI currently has 22 thousand 405 branches across the country and 235 foreign branches and offices. SBI chairman Dinesh Khara said, the bank is also looking at having more business correspondents. SBI has reported its highest-ever quarterly profit in the first quarter of the current fiscal at 16 thousand 884 crore rupees driven by a fall in non-performing assets, higher loan growth and higher interest rate. Its net profit in the year-ago quarter was 6 thousand 68 crore rupees.

خبرنامہ

میوات میں جلائی اور توڑی گئی مسجدوں کی مرمت کا کام شروع

مولانا ارشد مدنی کی ہدایت پر متاثرہ علاقوں میں بڑے پیمانے پر ...

صدرجمہوریہ ہند دروپدی مرمو کا، 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر قوم کے نام خطاب

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ملک کے 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر آ ...

جمعیۃ علماء کے وفد کا میوات کے تمام متاثرہ علاقوں کا دورہ

پولیس انتظامیہ کے جانب دارانہ رویہ کی وجہ سے بے قصوروں کی گرف ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

Fifth & final Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-3 performed successfully

The final and fifth Lunar bound orbit maneuver for the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was performed successfully thi ...

ISRO plans to launch India’s first solar mission, Aditya-L1 satellite in August

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation is planning its next launch of the Aditya L1 satellite th ...

