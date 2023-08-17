Govt approves expansion of Digital India programme with an outlay of Rs 14,903 crore

AMN

The Centre has approved the expansion of the Digital India programme with an outlay of 14 thousand 903 crore rupees. Briefing reporters, after the Union Cabinet meeting, Communications and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, the Digital India programme was started in 2015 and it has brought a big change in the life of the poorest of the poor.

He said, under the project, six lakh 25 thousand IT professionals will be reskilled and upskilled. Mr Vaishnaw said, two lakh 65 thousand persons will be trained in Information Security under the Information Security and Education Awareness Programme. He said, one thousand two hundred Startups will be supported in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.