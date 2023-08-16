Govt approves seven projects of the Ministry of Railways with an estimated cost of Rs 32500 crore

Staff Reporter

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs today approved seven projects of the Ministry of Railways with an estimated cost of around 32 thousand 500 crore rupees, with cent percent funding from Central Government. The proposals of Multi-tracking will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways.



The projects will cover 35 Districts in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. These will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 2339 kilometers and provide employment of 7.06 crore man-days to the people of the States.



These are essential routes for the transportation of varied baskets of commodities such as food grains, fertilizers, coal, cement, fly ash, iron and finished steel, clinkers, crude oil, limestone, and edible oil. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 200 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum).