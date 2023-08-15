Govt reduces tomato prices to Rs 50 per kg from August 15

The Centre has directed National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India to sell tomatoes at retail price of 50 rupees per kilogram from Tuesday (15 August 2023).

The decision came into effect after the decline in tomato prices in the wholesale markets. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution stated that as of 13th of this month, a total of 15 lakh kilogram of tomatoes are being continuously disposed of to retail consumers in major consumption centers in the country. These locations include Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.