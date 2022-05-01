FreeCurrencyRates.com

North India continues to reel under heat wave conditions

Published On:

AMN

North India continues to reel under heat wave conditions. Met Department has forecast above normal maximum temperatures during May over most parts of west-central and northwest India and northern parts of northeast India.

Director General of India Meteorology Department Mrityunjay Mahapatra said, normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely over remaining parts of the country. Normal to above normal rainfall is likely over most parts of India except some parts of northwest and northeast India as well as extreme southeast Peninsula where it is likely to be below normal.

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted that heat wave conditions will continue over Northwest and Central India till 2 May and over East India till 30 April and abate thereafter.

IMD has also warned that temperatures might cross the 50 degree Celsius mark in North India. Dr M Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, further shared that May is usually the “hottest month”, going by the trends.

“The average maximum temperature over northwest and central India in April is the highest with 35.90 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius respectively in the last 122 years,” the top IMD scientist was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This week, several states in the country have suffered power crisis amid coal shortage due to increased electricity consumption.

The weather department also mentioned that there is a possibility of formation of a Low Pressure area over south Andaman Sea around 5 May.

