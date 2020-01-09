FreeCurrencyRates.com

Noida SSP Vaibhav Krishna suspended following reports of corruption leaked

WEB DESK

Uttar Pradesh government has suspended Noida SSP Vaibhav Krishna after details of a report he prepared, levelling serious corruption allegations against top police officers of the state, were leaked.

Three IPS officers mentioned in the report, allegedly involved in cash for transfers, have been transferred.

A high-level probe committee headed by Director Vigilance, including an IPS officer and an IAS official, has been formed to look into the allegations made in the report.

The details of the report were made public after a purported sex chat video featuring Krishna began doing the rounds. Krishna had claimed the video was morphed and was an attempt to tarnish his credibility, as he had sought to expose a criminal nexus involving top officers and arrested journalists.

On January 3, the Director General of Police O P Singh had ordered seeking an explanation from Krishna over the leaked report.

In November, Krishna had sent the confidential report to the offices of the Chief Minister and the DGP. He prepared it following the arrest of journalists Sushil Pandit, Udit Goyal, Chandan Rai and Nitesh Pandey by Gautam Buddh Nagar police for alleged publication of fake news about police officers, involvement in illegal land occupation, seeking money for favours, and intimidation.

During investigation against the four, their alleged conversations with senior police officers about payment for postings came to light.

