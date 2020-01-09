Murli Manohar Joshi demands resignation of JNU’s V-C

WEB DESK

Veteran BJP leader and former HRD minister Murli Manohar Joshi has demanded the resignation of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar saying his attitude is deplorable and he should not be allowed to continue on this post.

Murli Manohar Joshi took to Twitter and wrote, “This attitude is deplorable and in my opinion such a V-C should not be allowed to continue on this post.”

“Reports are that the HRD ministry had twice advised the JNU V-C to implement certain resonable and working formula for resolving the issue of enhanced fees in JNU. He was also advised to reach out to the teachers and students. It is shocking that the VC is adamant for not implementing the government proposal. This attitude is deplorable and in my opinion such a V-C should not be allowed to continue on this post,” Murli Manohar Joshi wrote on Twitter.