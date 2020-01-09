Delhi Police detains JNU students marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan, later released

WEB DESK

The Delhi Police today detained some students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) who were marching towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan in protest against the violence on the university campus.

The JNU students were stopped near Ambedkar Bhawan and later detained. The protesters were demanding the removal of JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar following the alleged inaction during the January 5 violence.

When the negotiations failed at MHRD, Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union – JNUSU student Union head Aishe Ghosh gave a call for peaceful March at Rashtrapati Bhavan, when police detained Students.