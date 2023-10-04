Nobel in Chemistry to Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, Alexei Ekimov for quantum dots

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2023 #NobelPrize in Chemistry to Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus and Alexei I. Ekimov “for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots.”

The announcement was made in Stockholm

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry

The announcement is part of Alfred Nobel’s will

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for 2023 to Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus and Alexei I. Ekimov for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots.

The nanoparticles are so tiny that their size determines their properties. These smallest components of nanotechnology now spread their light from televisions and LED lamps, and can also guide surgeons when they remove tumour tissue, among many other things.