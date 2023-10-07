Unique Mushroom Genus discovered in Jammu & Kashmir

AMN / WEB DESK

In a rare discovery, an extremely unique mushroom genus, marking its first-ever report in India has been discovered in the Kishtwar district of Jammu division.

Professor Faisal Mushtaq Kichloo, Head of the Department of Botany at Government Degree College, Kishtwar has brought this mushroom genus to light. The findings, confirmed by a scientist from New Zealand and published in a renowned international research journal, unveiled a novel addition to the mycological landscape of the region. Professor Kichloo’s relentless pursuit of knowledge in the realm of wild mushrooms has yielded an unprecedented find of mushroom Taxa previously unknown to India.

The discovery was made in one of the most remote areas of district Kishtwar, highlighting the ecological richness of the region. The significance of this discovery resonates globally, as it was reported in an esteemed international research journal. The identification of this unique mushroom genus was accomplished through meticulous morpho-microscopic characterisation, complemented by Molecular Phylogeny.

The research was conducted at a reputed research institute in India, contributing to the scientific understanding of this newfound species. The discovery not only adds to the biodiversity archives of District Kishtwar but also underscores the importance of ongoing research efforts in understanding and conserving our natural heritage.