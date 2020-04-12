Latest News

Earthquake jolt Delhi NCR
3,76,976 people recovered from coronavirus
643 patients recovered in India so far
Corona crisis: Death toll rises to 1,02,774 worldwide
Spain records 17-day low in daily Covid 19 deaths
USA: Coronavirus pandemic claims 18,763 lives
UK:Coronavirus vaccine could be ready in September,says scientist
Apple and Google phones to reveal if you’ve been near someone who has coronavirus
Over 2,000 deaths in 24 hours in US
12 Apr 2020
No restriction on inter-state, intra-state cargo transporation: Centre

Asks States and UTs to ensure passes for essential commodities manufacturing units’ employees

VINIT WAHI / NEW DELHI

Centre today reitereted that states and Union Territories have been informed that there was no restriction on inter-state and intra-state cargo transportation and they must ensure passes for employees of manufacturing units of essential commodities.

Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry, Punya Salila Srivastava said the situation regarding essential commodities is under control.

In the Home Ministry control room, officials of Ministries of Civil Aviation, Consumer Affairs and Railways have been working in co-ordination with states to resolve logistics problems.

Ms Srivastava said, States and Union Territories have again been informed that there is no restriction on inter-state and intra-state cargo transportation and they must ensure passes for employees of manufacturing units of essential commodities.

She also said the state governments are making door to door delivery of essential items in hotspot areas so that people do not have to step out.

Film Fests go online in times of COVID-19-induced social distancing

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

"I am sorry Sir, this time your vision has failed"- Kamal Hassan to PM Modi

Syed Ali Mujtaba / Chennai Tamil actor turned politician Kamal Hassan has written a long letter to the Prim ...

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of 'cut-copy-paste' dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

