No restriction on inter-state, intra-state cargo transporation: Centre

Asks States and UTs to ensure passes for essential commodities manufacturing units’ employees

VINIT WAHI / NEW DELHI

Centre today reitereted that states and Union Territories have been informed that there was no restriction on inter-state and intra-state cargo transportation and they must ensure passes for employees of manufacturing units of essential commodities.

Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry, Punya Salila Srivastava said the situation regarding essential commodities is under control.

In the Home Ministry control room, officials of Ministries of Civil Aviation, Consumer Affairs and Railways have been working in co-ordination with states to resolve logistics problems.

Ms Srivastava said, States and Union Territories have again been informed that there is no restriction on inter-state and intra-state cargo transportation and they must ensure passes for employees of manufacturing units of essential commodities.

She also said the state governments are making door to door delivery of essential items in hotspot areas so that people do not have to step out.