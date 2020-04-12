40 vaccines under development for Coronavirus: ICMR

AMN / NEW DELHI

Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR has said that 40 vaccines are under development for Coronavirus. Dr. Manoj Murhekar of ICMR said that over 1.86 lakh samples have been tested so far, of which 7,953 have been found positive for COVID-19. He said, in the last five days, on an average 15,747 samples were tested per day and 584 of those were found positive per day.

On a question regarding vaccine for COVID -19, he said over 40 vaccines are under development but none have reached the next stage and as of now, there is no vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Group of Ministers has approved the release of hydroxychloroquine to 13 countries after an assessment of stocks.