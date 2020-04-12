Centre asks all States to comply with SC directions on welfare of migrant labourers

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Union Home Ministry has asked all States and Union Territories to ensure compliance of Supreme Court directions on Welfare of migrant labourers housed at relief camps. The Ministry has written a letter to all States and Union Territories in this regard to take necessary action, while implementing lockdown measures to fight COVID-19 effectively.

The Court had directed that adequate medical facilities besides proper arrangements for food, clean drinking water and sanitation should be ensured for migrant workers at relief camps across the country.

The Court also observed that the anxiety and fear of the migrants should be understood by the police and other authorities, and they should deal with the migrants in a humane manner. The State Governments and UTs should endeavour to engage volunteers along with the police to supervise the welfare activities of the migrants.