44 evacuees from Iran successfully complete isolation

AMN

Forty four evacuees returned to their homes from the Indian Navy Quarantine Facility situated in Mumbai after successfully completing 30 days in the centre.

These 44 evacuees including 24 women have been brought back from Iran. They were airlifted to Srinagar yesterday by Indian Air Force aircraft.

A dedicated team of medical staff from the Navy worked tirelessly to monitor the health of the evacuees. Indian Navy said that it is committed to assist the national effort in the fight against COVID-19.