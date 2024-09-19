No Resolution in West Bengal Meeting Between Government and Protesting Doctors

AMN

In West Bengal, no solution was reached at today’s marathon meeting between the state government and the protesting doctors. While the government provided verbal assurances to accept most of their demands, no written guarantees were given, nor were the minutes finalized, according to the protesting doctors. They will continue with their sit-in program and cease work, with the next steps to be determined after receiving directives from the government.

The medical registration of former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh was cancelled on Thursday amid continued outrage over the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor.

Ghosh, who is in CBI custody in connection with the rape-murder case of a woman doctor at the hospital, has been removed from the list of Registered Medical Practitioners maintained by the WBMC on September 19. His licence was cancelled under various provisions of the Bengal Medical Act.