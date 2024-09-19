President Murmu addresses the Safai Mitra Sammelan in Ujjain

AMN / UJJAIN

President Droupadi Murmu today said that the tradition of culture and civilization has existed continuously for centuries in the city of Mahakal, Ujjain. She was addressing the Safai Mitra Sammelan in Ujjain today. The President also performed the virtual Bhoomi Pujan of the Ujjain-Indore Six Lane Highway.

The President said in her address that in the last 10 years, the Swachhata Abhiyan has become a nationwide campaign. This has brought unprecedented change in the country. She said that I am happy to know that many cities of Madhya Pradesh have been declared as Safai Mitra Safe Cities. During the second phase of the Swachhata Bharat Mission, which will run till 2025, we have to achieve the goal of complete cleanliness , she further added.

In the program, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav informed that Madhya Pradesh has secured second place in the country in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Indore has remained the cleanest city in the country for seven times. Bhopal has also got the pride of being the cleanest capital.

Governor Mangubhai Patel said in his address that the Ujjain-Indore Six Lane Highway will provide convenience to the devotees coming to the spiritual-cultural city of Ujjain. This highway will also develop the tourism, social and religious development of the area. President Murmu also honoured five sanitation workers in the programme.