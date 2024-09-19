Need to preserve and protect our old culture and tradition, says President Murmu in Indore, MP

AMN / INDORE

President Smt. Draupadi Murmu saw Chanderi and Maheshwari sarees made of silk and cotton prepared by the weavers on handloom at Mriganyani Emporium during her Indore visit today. She interacted with the artisans, weavers, and tribal craftsmen and appreciated their art.

The president, while discussing with these artists, said that there is a need to preserve and protect our old culture and tradition. These artists are already contributing well, so they need to be encouraged and employment opportunities.

The artists also presented self-made handicrafts to President Murmu. On this occasion, Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Managing Director of Small Industries Corporation, and Secretary of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Department Dr. Navneet Mohan Kothari were also present.