No provision for taking away citizenship in CAA: Amit Shah

AMN / JABALPUR

Union Home Minister and BJP National President Amit Shah today said, there is no provision for taking away citizenship anywhere in the CAA. Rather there is the provision of granting citizenship in it. Addressing a public meeting in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, he said, minorities in the country are being misguided that their citizenship will be lost.

He challenged the opposition parties to find out any provision in the CAA that can take citizenship away from anyone in the country. Mr. Shah asked all those who were present to give a missed call to the phone number BJP has shared and show their support for the CAA. He said, the BJP is running this mass awareness campaign as the opposition parties are misleading the people of the country on the CAA.