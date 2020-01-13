FreeCurrencyRates.com

Retail inflation rose to 5-yr high of 7.35%, surpasses RBI’s comfort level

AGENCIES /New Delhi

Retail inflation worsened to 7.35 per cent in December, highest since July 2014, government data showed on Monday.

That marked the third month a row in which consumer inflation – or the rate of increase in consumer prices – remained above the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target of 4 per cent, dashing hopes of further monetary easing at a time when economic growth has fallen to lowest in more than six years. rose to about five-and-half year high of 7.35 per cent in December 2019, surpassing the RBI’s comfort level, mainly due to spiralling prices of vegetables as onions were selling costlier.

The previous high in retail inflation was witnessed at 7.39 per cent in July 2014, the year Narendra Modi-led government assumed office for the first term

As per the data released by National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday, the spike in inflation in the vegetable segment was 60.5 per cent during the month compared to December 2018.

The overall retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 2.11 per cent in December 2018 and 5.54 per cent in November 2019.

As per the data released by the NSO, the overall food inflation rose to 14.12 per cent in December as against (-) 2.65 per cent in the same month of 2018. The food inflation was 10.01 per cent in November 2019.

The inflation in ‘pulses and products’ was recorded at 15.44 per cent, while in case of ‘meat and fish’ it was nearly 10 per cent.

The Central government has mandated the Reserve Bank of India to keep inflation in the range of 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on the either side.

The RBI, which mainly factors in the CPI based inflation, is scheduled to announce its next bi-monthly monetary policy on February 6. In its December policy, the central bank, which had been reducing rates, had kept the repo rate unchanged citing inflationary concerns

