PM Modi, Putin resolve to further develop India-Russia strategic ties

FILE PHOTO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both leaders expressed their principled intent to further develop the India-Russia privileged strategic relationship. They also discussed some international matters including the developments in the Persian Gulf region and in Libya.

Mr Modi and Mr Putin also confirmed new face to face meetings, including during the Moscow events to mark the 75th Anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War and during the BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization summits in St. Petersburg. The two leaders also exchanged New Year Greetings.