12 Jan 2020 03:26:18
CAA is to grant citizenship and not to take away from anyone: PM in Kolkata

Published On: By
AMN / KOLKATA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today strongly defended the new citizenship law, saying CAA is to grant citizenship and not to take it away from anyone. Speaking at a function at Belur Math, West Bengal ,the headquarters of Ramkrishna Mission, Mr Modi said the dispute that has arisen over the law has made the world aware of persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan.


He, however, deplored that a section of the youth is being “misguided” over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which is aimed at giving and not taking away anybody’s citizenship rights.


Prime Minister said he would like to tell the youngsters of India particularly, West Bengal and North East that this is not an overnight law for giving citizenship. He said, : ‘We must all know that any person of any religion from any country of the world who believes in India and its Constitution can apply for Indian citizenship through due process. There’s no problem in that.”

Mr Modi said, even Mahatma Gandhi had favoured Indian citizenship to those fleeing religious persecution and that his government has only delivered on the wishes of the freedom fighters.

Referring to anti-CAA protests in the North-East, Prime Minister vowed to protect the distinct identity and culture of the people of the region, and asserted the new law will not hurt their interests.

He said, North-East’s culture, traditions and demography remains untouched by this amended law. He said the citizenship law is only “changed a little” for those who were ill-treated in Pakisan after Partition. He said,they were having a bitter time living there. Women were in danger of losing their pride.

Meanwhile, Union Minorities Affairs Minister Muktar Abbas Naqvi today said the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will not be rolled back and it is in force across the country including Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to media in Hyderabad after inaugurating the ‘Hunar Haat’, National Handicrafts exhibition in Hyderabad, he alleged the opposition parties have ganged up to mislead the nation and they are trying to create panic among a section of the country.

He ruled out any possibility of rolling back the Act. Referring to the remarks of some opposition leaders, including Mamata Benrajee, that the respective states will have their own law, he said they should better understand the Constitution of the country.

He made it clear that the CAA will not pose threat to anyone’s citizenship in the country. He assured Indian Muslim community that they are part of the country and no citizen of the country will be affected due to implementation of the CAA.

