Army Chief: Training, integration, quality of equipment will be high on priorities

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane has said that training, integration, personnel and quality of the equipment will be high on his priorities.

Addressing the Annual Press Conference in New Delhi today, General Naravane said, quality and not the quantity, will be the Mantra of the Army in training for future warfare.

The Army Chief said that the appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff and the creation of the Department of Military Affairs are major steps towards integration.

General Naravane said that the armed forces owe their allegiance to the Constitution of the country and are fighting to protect the core values of justice, equality and fraternity enshrined in the Preamble. General Naravane said, the Indian Army is of the people and for the people of India.

General Naravane said, his focus was on ABC – Allegiance, Belief and Consolidation. He said, the Army swears allegiance to the Constitution of India, be it a Jawan or an Officer and that is what should guide all its actions at all times.