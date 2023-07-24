No deadline Extension for exchange of Rs 2000 beyond 30th September: Govt in LS

AMN

The government today said that the extension of the deadline for the exchange of 2000 rupee notes beyond 30th September this year is not under consideration at present.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, the Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the value of 2000 rupee denomination banknotes in circulation is 84 thousand crore rupees and the percentage of 2000 rupees denomination in total banknotes in circulation is 2.51 percent as on 30th of last month. He said as per RBI, currency in denomination of 10 rupees and 20 rupees is available either in the form of banknotes or coins.