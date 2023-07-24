इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jul 2023 07:33:04      انڈین آواز
Govt instructed banks to deal with loan repayment with humane approach: FM

AMN / NEW DELHI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government has instructed all banks to deal with loan repayment issues with sensitivity and humane approach. Replying to a supplementary during Question Hour today, the Minister said, it has come to her notice that some private and public sector banks act mercilessly in the case of loan repayments. She added that suitable instructions with consultation with the RBI, have been issued to banks to deal with such cases in a humanitarian manner.

