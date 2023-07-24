इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jul 2023 05:59:10      انڈین آواز
TRAI releases draft to amend Telecommunication Consumers Education and Protection Fund Regulations

Vinit Wahi / New Delhi

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)

The sector regulator has issued draft rules to amend the Telecommunication Consumers Education and Protection Fund Regulations, 2007, which involve a fund used for running activities relating to consumer education and protection.

Draft Telecommunication Consumers Education and Protection Fund (Sixth Amendment) Regulation, 2023 has been released for stakeholders’ comments.

The TRAI had notified the Telecommunication Consumers Education and Protection Fund Regulations, 2007 [(6 of 2007) [hereinafter referred to as the principal regulations] on June 15, 2007. In terms of these regulations, a fund called “Telecommunication Consumers Education and Protection Fund” (TCEPF) was created. The income generated by the TCEPF is utilised to undertake activities such as conduct Consumer Outreach Programmes, seminars, workshops, developing educational and awareness material, etc. for dissemination of information to the consumers. The activities are planned by the Committee for Utilisation of Telecommunication Consumers Education and Protection Fund (hereinafter referred to as “CUTCEF”) setup under the regulations.

The Authority has observed that for preparation, maintenance & audit of accounts and for the participation of representatives of consumer groups for attending the meetings of CUTCEF, expenditure are to be incurred from TCEPF and provisions are required in the regulations. Accordingly, amendments have been proposed in the regulation 06 and 13 of the principal regulations.

During the year 2020, Corporation Bank, in which the TCEPF is maintained, has been merged with the Union Bank of India. Further, the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 (68 of 1986) has been repealed by the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 (35 of 2019). Therefore, amendments have been made to change the relevant provisions in the principal regulations.

The draft regulation is accessible on TRAI website www.trai.gov.in and shall be open for comments of the stakeholders up to August 14, 2023.

