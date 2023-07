The government has approved an interest rate of 8.15 percent on deposits under the Employees Provident Fund scheme for the financial year 2022-23. According to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), the Ministry of Labour and Employment has conveyed the approval of the Central government to credit interest at the rate of 8.15 percent per annum for the year 2022-23 to the account of each member of EPF scheme. Last year, the interest rate for EPF accounts was 8.10 percent.