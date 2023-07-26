इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jul 2023 12:45:44      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

IMF raises India’s growth forecast to 6.1% for current fiscal

Leave a comment
Published On: By

@IMFNews

International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised India’s growth forecast, projecting a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 6.1 per cent in the current fiscal.

In the World Economic Outlook that was released in April, the IMF had projected India’s GDP at 5.9 per cent in the current fiscal.

The IMF in its latest World Economic Outlook report, which was released today said, the upward revision of 0.2 percentage points is reflective of the momentum from stronger-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 as a result of stronger domestic investment.

The IMF has kept the GDP growth projection for the fiscal year 2024-2025 unchanged at 6.3 per cent.

India also retains the tag of the fastest-growing economy with neighbouring China estimated to grow at 5.2 percent in 2023 and 4.5 percent in 2024.

The IMF in the latest World Economic Outlook report has also revised upwards the projection for global growth output to 3 per cent in 2023 from its previous forecast of 2.8 per cent. Advanced economies continue to drive the decline in growth from 2022 to 2023, with weaker manufacturing, as well as idiosyncratic factors, offsetting stronger services activity.

Global headline inflation is expected to fall to 6.8 per cent in 2023 and further to 5.2 per cent in 2024 from 8.7 per cent in 2022.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

واٹس ایپ پر نئے فیچر کا اضافہ ,نئے فیچرز کے ساتھ تھریڈز متعارف

نئے فیچرز کے ساتھ تھریڈز متعارفٹوئٹر کی حریف ایپلی کیشن تھری ...

مویشی پروری کے لیے ”قرض گارنٹی اسکیم” کا آغاز

اے ایم اینملک میں مویشی پالنا آمدنی کے ساتھ ساتھ روزگار کا بھ ...

قرضوں کا بوجھ اربوں لوگوں کی ترقی میں رکاوٹ

دنیا کی نصف آبادی ایسے ممالک میں رہتی ہے جنہیں صحت و تعلیم کے ...

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart