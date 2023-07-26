इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jul 2023 07:09:20      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

1.06 LMT wheat and 100 MT rice sold in the 5th e auction of 2023-24

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Centre’s market intervention aims at providing relief to the consumers

AMN / WEB DESK

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) today sold 1.06 LMT wheat and 100 MT rice at the 5th e auction of 2023-24.

In order to control the retail price of rice, wheat and atta, weekly e auctions are being organized. Government of India is committed towards price stabilization and its market intervention is aimed at providing relief to the consumers.

A quantity of 1.16 LMT wheat from 361 depots and 1.46 LMT rice from 178 depots were offered from across the country.

The weighted average selling price was Rs. 2182.68/qtl for FAQ wheat against the reserve price of Rs. 2150/qtl Pan India whereas weighted average selling price of URS wheat was Rs. 2173.85/qtl against the reserve price of Rs. 2125/qtl.

The weighted average selling price was Rs. 3151.10/qtl for rice against the reserve price of Rs. 3151.10/qtl Pan India.

In the current tranche of e-auctions, the reduction in retail price is being targeted by offering up to 100 tons maximum for a buyer for wheat and 1000 tons for rice. This decision is to encourage small and marginal end users and to ensure that more participants could come forward and bid for the quantity from their depot of choice.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

واٹس ایپ پر نئے فیچر کا اضافہ ,نئے فیچرز کے ساتھ تھریڈز متعارف

نئے فیچرز کے ساتھ تھریڈز متعارفٹوئٹر کی حریف ایپلی کیشن تھری ...

مویشی پروری کے لیے ”قرض گارنٹی اسکیم” کا آغاز

اے ایم اینملک میں مویشی پالنا آمدنی کے ساتھ ساتھ روزگار کا بھ ...

قرضوں کا بوجھ اربوں لوگوں کی ترقی میں رکاوٹ

دنیا کی نصف آبادی ایسے ممالک میں رہتی ہے جنہیں صحت و تعلیم کے ...

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart