Nitish Loses Cool as Crowd Cheers ‘Lalu Zindabaad’ at his Poll Rally

AMN / PATNA

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday lost his cool at his election rally in Parsa near Patna as the crowd started raising slogans in favour of former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

“If you don’t want to vote for us, don’t but don’t create a nuisance. You will do harm to the person for whom you’re here,” Bihar CM Nitish Kumar shouted at a group of people raising slogans of ‘Lalu Zindabaad’ during his rally in support of JDU candidate Chandrika Rai.

Chandrika Rai an RJD MLA from Parsa assembly since 2015 has switched over to JD(U) after a marital dispute between his daughter and Lalu’s eldest son Tej Pratap.

The Bihar Assembly elections are set to be held in three phases – October 28, November 3 and November 7 – while the counting of votes will take place on November 10.