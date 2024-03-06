BJP takes on ruling TMC Government in West Bengal alleges complete breakdown of law and order situation in the State

AMN

BJP today took on ruling TMC Government in West Bengal alleging there is a complete breakdown of the law and order situation in the State. Briefing media in New Delhi, senior party leader and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri alleged that State Police is completely biased as they are not handing the key accused of Sandeshkhali incident over to CBI. He said, for the first time, the State Government is appealing to Supreme Court against the order that the investigation will be given to CBI. Mr Puri said, it is a matter of shame that the State Government allows such kind of an incident to take place and even after 55 days they don’t allow the accused to be arrested. He said, State Government is still not handing him over and saying that the investigation should not go to the Central agency.