Medal Winners Of Khelo India Games Are Now Eligible For Government Jobs: Anurag Thakur

The Khelo India medal winners will now be eligible for government jobs. The Department of Personnel and Training and Sports Ministry have made progressive revisions to the eligibility criteria for sportspersons seeking government jobs. Talking to reporters in New Delhi today, Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that now the medal winners in Khelo India Youth, University, Para and Winter Games will be eligible for government jobs.

The Minister also highlighted that the move is aimed at making a robust sports ecosystem, nurturing talent at the grassroots level and turning sports into a lucrative and viable career option in the country. He added that these revised rules mark a significant stride in supporting athletes in making India a sporting superpower.