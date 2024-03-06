Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Engages with Mass Communication Students,

AMN

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today interacted with a group of Mass Communication students from Indraprastha College for Women, Delhi University. Addressing the students, Mr. Puri said that the investment in urban areas has increased from only 1.78 lakh crore rupees between 2004 and 2014 to more than 18 lakh crore rupees from 2014 to 2023. He highlighted the importance of developing sustainable urban settlements across the country to ensure a better quality of life for all citizens. Stating that the cities are the centres of economic growth, he shared the tremendous progress made in addressing challenges in waste processing, urban mobility, and affordable housing.

The Minister underscored the importance of building a connection between the Government and young people, to demystify the schemes and programmes of the Government.

The students also visited the India Urban Observatory (IUO) located in Nirman Bhawan, which is a state-of-the-art interactive showcase of collective insights into Indian cities. Mr. Puri said that this observatory allows the government to get real-time data and the status of flagship urban schemes across the country.

Mr. Puri also mentioned ‘The Urban Learning Internship Program (TULIP)’, which envisions creating synergies between advancing functional skills in students and harnessing their energy and ideas to co-create solutions for the future of our cities.