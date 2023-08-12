Nine municipalities declare state of emergency in Russian Far East after typhoon Khanun causes villages to flood due to torrential rains

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Russian Far East, nine municipalities on Saturday (12 August 2023) declared a state of emergency after typhoon Khanun, which damaged Japan earlier this week, caused villages to flood due to torrential rains. On Friday (11th August 2023) Khanun, a hurricane that had just devastated southern Japan, deteriorated into a tropical depression as it moved from South Korea to North Korea. Russian news agnecy said, 543 residential properties, 32 villages, and vast stretches of roads had all been cut off in the Russian Far East, a territory in the easternmost section of both Russia and the Asian continent.