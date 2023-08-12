इंडियन आवाज़     13 Aug 2023 12:27:03      انڈین آواز
Bilateral trade between India and Angola grows from 2.14 billion dollars in 2020-21 to 4.22 billion dollars during 2022-23

AMN/ WEB DESK

The bilateral trade between India and Angola has grown from 2.14 billion dollars in 2020-21 to 4.22 billion dollars during 2022-23. India is also the third largest trading partner of Angola sharing about 10 percent of Angola’s external trade. During the first India-Angloa Inaugural Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Luanda today, two sides carried out a comprehensive review of the existing bilateral relations. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. Detailed talks were held on available opportunities for enhanced cooperation in the fields of rough diamonds trade, agriculture, food processing and defence cooperation. It also includes India’s offer of a Line of Credit of 100 million dollars to Angola for defence procurement.

