India expresses solidarity with US over Hawaii wildfire resulting in 89 deaths

AMN / WEB DESK

The death toll in the firestorm that decimated the Maui town of Lahaina reached 89 on Saturday, the authorities said, making it the deadliest wildfire in the United States in more than a century. The toll seemed likely to rise further in the coming days.

The death toll surpassed that of the 2018 Camp Fire in California and marked the deadliest wildfire since a blaze in northeast Minnesota killed hundreds of people in 1918. Although the fires were extinguished in western Maui, the area was far from calm. The authorities reversed themselves and closed off entry to residents looking to return.

The Indian embassy in the US is deeply saddened and expressed its solidarity with the United States over the victims of the wildfire in Hawaii, which resulted in the deaths of 89 people and multiple injuries.