Hawaii wildfire death toll rises to 80

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 80 people have died in wildfires on Hawaii’s Maui island, making it the deadliest natural disaster in the USA’s history. According to officials, there are fears the numbers will rise further, as hundreds are still uncontactable. Firefighters have been trying to contain fires in several areas, including the historic town of Lahaina which has been utterly devastated.

Hawaii’s attorney general has also announced a comprehensive review into how the authorities responded to the wildfires.

Authorities have warned it will take many years to repair the damage caused by wildfires on the island of Maui. More than 1,000 buildings have been destroyed in Lahaina alone.