7 Killed in Nigeria mosque collapse

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least seven people have been killed when a mosque in the city of Zaria collapsed during prayers in Nigeria. Zaria Emirates council spokesman Abdullahi Kwarbai said, the incident occurred as hundreds of faithful observed afternoon prayers at the city’s central mosque.

Local media reported, an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the collapse. The emir of the area told local media a crack had been discovered in one of the walls earlier.

The mosque is thought to be more than a century old.

Building collapses are frequent in Africa’s most populous country, where regulations are poorly enforced and construction materials often substandard.