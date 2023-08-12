Pakistan’s President approves appointment of Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar as caretaker PM

AMN/ WEB DESK

Pakistan’s President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar as Caretaker Prime Minister of the country. Earlier, Mr. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar was nominated as the caretaker Prime Minister after consensus reached between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition leader Raja Riaz during talks in Islamabad today.



According to media reports, the Prime Minister and the opposition leader jointly signed the advice and sent it to President Arif Alvi.

Mr. Anwaarul Haq Kakar was elected as an independent senator from Balochistan in 2018, clinching a six-year term that will conclude in March 2024.

Local media reported that the process for the appointment of the caretaker Prime Minister kicked off a day after the premature dissolution of the National Assembly on 9th of August.