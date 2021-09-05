Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar is to Head new Government in Afghanistan
India-Russia energy partnership can bring stability to global energy market: PM Modi
India, US hold talks on situation in Afghanistan
UP: Yogi Govt Sets up Committee to assess Vacancies in Primary Schools
Night curfew and Sunday lockdown to continue in Kerala amid surge in Covid cases

Kerala government has decided to continue night curfew and lockdown on Sundays across the state amid a surge in COVID-19 infections. The decision was taken at the COVID review meeting held yesterday. 29,682 new virus cases, 25,910 recoveries and 142 deaths were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours.

Kerala government had on Friday issued an order stating that strict action will be taken against those violating the COVID-19 quarantine and isolation norms. The order also stated that provisions of the Disaster Management Act, Kerala State Epidemic Act and other relevant legal provisions will be invoked.

India scripts history at Tokyo Paralympics, win record tally of 19 medals

Team has sufficient time to get back into a rhythm; Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach Ajay Ratra

Harpal Singh Bedi Admitting that long breaks do impact the team's momentum, Delhi Capitals assistant coa

Manish Narwal wins gold, Singhraj Adana takes silver in mixed 50 metre Pistol event at Tokyo Paralympics

India's Manish Narwal won gold, while Singhraj Adhana took home silver in Mixed 50 metre Pistol event at the T

ملا برادر نئی افغانستان حکومت کی قیادت کریں گے

طالبان ذرائع کا کہنا ہے کہ طالبان کے شریک بانی ملا برادر نئی

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر خودکش حملہ، 13 امریکیوں سمیت 85 ہلاک

افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر کیے گئے خودکش حملے میں8

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of

