Night curfew and Sunday lockdown to continue in Kerala amid surge in Covid cases

AMN

Kerala government has decided to continue night curfew and lockdown on Sundays across the state amid a surge in COVID-19 infections. The decision was taken at the COVID review meeting held yesterday. 29,682 new virus cases, 25,910 recoveries and 142 deaths were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours.

Kerala government had on Friday issued an order stating that strict action will be taken against those violating the COVID-19 quarantine and isolation norms. The order also stated that provisions of the Disaster Management Act, Kerala State Epidemic Act and other relevant legal provisions will be invoked.