12-year old boy dies of Nipah infection in Kerala

Expert team from Centre reach Kozhikode

AMN
Two health workers of Kozhikode in Kerala, who treated the deceased boy infected by Nipah virus, were found to be symptomatic.

Speaking to media persons after a high level meeting, State Health Minister Veena George said 158 persons have been identified who were in contact with the boy. Of these, 20 were in the high risk category and will be admitted today to the Nipah block, at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

She said the National Institute of Virology, Pune has agreed to set up a lab at the Medical College hospital this evening for the preliminary testing of cases. The confimation tests will be done at Pune, and the results will be made available within 12 hours. The ICMR has assured that the monoclonal antibody used in the treatment of the Nipah virus will be made available within a week.

The authorities have set up a Nipah Control Room in Kozhikode, with the following telephone numbers: 0495-2382500 and 0495-2382800

Meanwhile, the cremation of the boy took place adhering to stringent Covid protocols.

