"No One Above Law": Chhattisgarh CM On Case Against Father

AMN / Raipur

Responding to a First Information Report (FIR) is filed against his father, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that law is supreme and his government stands for all.

A First Information Report (FIR) is filed against CM’s father by the state police over his comments on boycotting Brahmins.

Nand Kumar Baghel, the Chief Minister’s father, had recently made the comments in Uttar Pradesh.

“I am urging all the villagers of India to not let the Brahmins enter your villages. I will talk to every other community so that we can boycott them. They need to send back to the bank of the Volga River,” the senior Baghel had said.

Following a complaint filed by the ”Sarv Brahmin Samaj”, the DD Nagar police registered an FIR late Saturday night against Nand Kumar Baghel under Section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (1) (b) (intent to cause alarm) of the Indian Penal Code.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel underscored that law is supreme and his government stands for all.

“No one is above the law, even if that person is my 86-year-old father. The Chhattisgarh government respects every religion, sect, community and their feelings. The comment against a particular community by my father, Nand Kumar Baghel, has disturbed the communal peace. I am also saddened by his statement,” said Chief Minister Baghel.

خبرنامہ

ملا برادر نئی افغانستان حکومت کی قیادت کریں گے

طالبان ذرائع کا کہنا ہے کہ طالبان کے شریک بانی ملا برادر نئی ...

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر خودکش حملہ، 13 امریکیوں سمیت 85 ہلاک

افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر کیے گئے خودکش حملے میں8 ...

