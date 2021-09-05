Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar is to Head new Government in Afghanistan
India-Russia energy partnership can bring stability to global energy market: PM Modi
India, US hold talks on situation in Afghanistan
UP: Yogi Govt Sets up Committee to assess Vacancies in Primary Schools
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Sep 2021 04:13:40      انڈین آواز

UP: CM Yogi kicks off sanitation and cleanliness campaign in Gorakhpur

Leave a comment
Published On: By

By A Correspondent

Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has started a sanitation and cleanliness campaign in Gorakhpur today. This campaign has been started in wake of the spread of communicable diseases in the rainy season and will be carried out across the state in which fogging and Swachhta will be aimed at. Noteworthy is several districts are in grip of communicable disease and fever in the state.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us mantra of Swachhata. He said we all are healthy due to the efforts and work of sanitation workers and these workers should be honoured and felicitated. He said that if one remains neat and clean he will avoid several diseases and save money.

Mr Yogi alleged that earlier government in state did not pay any heed towards cleanliness and problems in state specially in Uttar Pradesh. He said the government is carrying out rescue and relief work at war footage against floods in eastern parts of the state. People are being given all possible help including ration and other material. He said rain for the last 15 days in this region has caused floods in rivers. He said Nagar Nigam, Development Authority and Public Work Department- PWD have been asked to work in coordination for clearing water from low-lying areas. He said the government has already done preparations accordingly ahead of the flood situation.

Chief Minister congratulating teachers on Shikshak Diwas said anybody who educates society is teacher and cleanliness drive in form of Shikshak Diwas be carried out. He appealed to people to use potable neat and clean water yo avoid diseases.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Badminton; B Sai Praneeth.,Saina Nehwal to lead Indian challenge Thomas and Uber Cup

Harpal  Singh Bedi B Sai Praneeth and Saina Nehwal will spearhead  20-member  (10 women,10 men) Indi ...

India scripts history at Tokyo Paralympics, win record tally of 19 medals

SPORTS DESK India has created history at the Tokyo Paralympics, returning home with as many as 19 medals, t ...

Team has sufficient time to get back into a rhythm; Delhi Capitals Assistant Coach Ajay Ratra

Harpal Singh Bedi Admitting that long breaks do impact the team's momentum, Delhi Capitals assistant coa ...

خبرنامہ

ملا برادر نئی افغانستان حکومت کی قیادت کریں گے

طالبان ذرائع کا کہنا ہے کہ طالبان کے شریک بانی ملا برادر نئی ...

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

کابل ایئر پورٹ کے باہر خودکش حملہ، 13 امریکیوں سمیت 85 ہلاک

افغان دارالحکومت کے ہوائی اڈے کے باہر کیے گئے خودکش حملے میں8 ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz