FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Jan 2020 01:35:41      انڈین آواز
Ad

NIA takes over suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh’s case

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

The National Investigation Agency NIA has taken over a case involving DSP Davinder Singh who was caught with three terrorists in Kashmir recently. The police officer was arrested while ferrying three terrorists out of the valley.

An NIA spokesman said that Davinder Singh, posted as the DSP, was arrested last weekend along with three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists. The spokesman said Davinder Singh and three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were arrested along with arms and ammunitions while they were travelling in a car near Qazigund on the national highway in South Kashmir. A case was registered by the J&K police in this regard.

After receiving orders from the Union Home Ministry, the NIA has re-registered this case and started the investigation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Khelo India: Shivangi gets double for Assam, Arunachal gets maiden gold

HSB / AMN / Guwahati Shivangi Sarma (Assam) and Khushi Dinesh (Karnataka) claimed a double gold each while ...

K’taka wins five Gold in Swimming in Khelo India

Karnataka won 5 gold in the swimming today followed by Maharashtra with 3 gold. Assam girl Shivangi Sarma c ...

Hockey India appointed Janneke Schopman as Analytical Coach for Women’s Team

HSB/ New Delhi The decorated hockey star who has 212 international caps for the Netherlands and also successfu ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!