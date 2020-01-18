NIA takes over suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh’s case

AMN / NEW DELHI

The National Investigation Agency NIA has taken over a case involving DSP Davinder Singh who was caught with three terrorists in Kashmir recently. The police officer was arrested while ferrying three terrorists out of the valley.

An NIA spokesman said that Davinder Singh, posted as the DSP, was arrested last weekend along with three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists. The spokesman said Davinder Singh and three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were arrested along with arms and ammunitions while they were travelling in a car near Qazigund on the national highway in South Kashmir. A case was registered by the J&K police in this regard.

After receiving orders from the Union Home Ministry, the NIA has re-registered this case and started the investigation.