Russia to deliver S-400 air defence systems to India by 2025

Russia has said that it has started production of S-400 long-range surface-to-air missile systems for India, and all five units will be delivered by 2025.

Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin said that a contract will be finalised shortly for joint production of Kamov lightweight multi-role military helicopters for India. He was addressing a joint press conference with Russian Ambassador Nikolai Kudashev in New Delhi yesterday. Babushkin said that the Indian Armed forces will receive the first batch of 5,000 Kalashnikov rifles this year as well. These will be produced in India under a joint venture.

Asserting that the S-400 air defence missile systems are among best in the world, the diplomat said they will significantly bolster India’s air defence mechanism.

In October 2018, India signed a USD 5 billion deal to buy the air defence missile systems.