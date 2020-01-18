Shabana Azmi injured in a car accident..

WEB DESK

Bollywood Actress and former MP Shabana Azmi was injured in a road accident today on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, an official said. Her Safari car crashed into a truck from the rear as both the vehicles were moving towards Mumbai.

The incident took place around 3:30 pm near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai, when the car in which she was traveling rammed into a truck, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar.

Shabana and the car’s driver were both rushed to LOCAL MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and are undergoing treatment, he said.

Shabana was siting next to the driver and has reportedly sustained minor injuries on her face including neck and chin and near the eye.

As per preliminary information, her husband and noted lyricist Javed Akhtar was travelling in a separate car behind her. Javed was safe and his car was not involved in the crash, but another unidentified woman is reported to be seriously hurt.

Highway police patrol teams have rushed to investigate the accident site.

“The Safari was being driven by the driver followed by the Audi (in which Javed Akhtar was travelling). The driver tried to overtake and ended up crashing into the moving truck from the rear,” a report quoted an official saying in the matter.

