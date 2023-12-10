इंडियन आवाज़     10 Dec 2023 01:12:17      انڈین آواز

NIA arrests 15 operatives of ISIS across Maharashtra and Karnataka in multiple raids

National Investigation Agency, NIA arrested 15 operatives of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) across Maharashtra and Karnataka during multiple raids. In a massive crackdown on the banned terror outfit, NIA teams swooped down on 44 locations in Padgha-Borivali, Thane, Mira Road and Pune in Maharashtra, and Bengaluru in Karnataka. NIA apprehended the 15 accused for promoting terror and terror-related acts and activities of the proscribed organisation.

It said in a release that huge amounts of unaccounted cash, firearms, sharp edged weapons, incriminating documents, smartphones and other digital devices were seized during the raids. These raids were conducted as part of NIA’s ongoing efforts to disrupt and demolish the attempts of ISIS to carry out violent acts of terror and take innocent lives.

NIA investigations have further revealed that the accused were operating from Padgha-Borivali. Initial investigations have revealed that the arrested accused had self-declared the village of Padgha in rural Thane as a ‘liberated zone’. They were motivating impressionable Muslim youth to relocate in Padgha from their place of residence for strengthening the Padgha base.

